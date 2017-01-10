Iman Remembers David Bowie on the Anniversary of His Death

Jan 10, 2017, 2:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Iman and David Bowie attend the Keep A Child Alives 6th Annual Black Ball hosted by Alicia Keys and Padma Lakshmi at Hammerstein Ballroom, Oct. 15, 2009, in New York City. PlayKevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Iman paid tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a photo of a double rainbow over Manhattan with a message of love.

The couple had been married for 24 years at the time of his death, and have a daughter together.

"Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote.

Bowie was 69 when he died last year of cancer, which he'd battled for more than a year. Iman, 61, said on "Good Morning America" last September that she was "holding up" in the months after his death. She also said she planned to wear a "David" necklace everyday in his honor.

"I’m wearing this until my death," she said.

