David Ross gets 'brutally honest' congratulations message from his kids on 2nd place 'DWTS' finish

May 24, 2017, 10:01 AM ET
VIDEO: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their familiesPlayABCNews.com
WATCH 'DWTS' finalists reflect on their family's influences and blossoming romances in the ballroom

David Ross may have been a fan-favorite on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, but his son Cole had some brutally honest words for his father, who came in second place.

“Hey Dad. You didn’t win but you did really good,” Cole said in a special video message that aired this morning on “Good Morning America.” “You made it to the finals. That’s not the best, but it’s really good.”

Rashad Jennings wins 'Dancing with the Stars'

Mirror Ball winner Rashad Jennings says he'll dedicate ‘DWTS’-themed room in his house

Ross, 40, couldn’t help but laugh at his son’s candid remarks.

“My son’s like brutally honest and I love him for it,” said the two-time World Series champion. “He just comes up to me and he goes, ‘Dad, your dance was good, but Rashad’s was much better.’ He’s 8. He’s the best. He’s so truthful.”

His daughter, Landri, also chimed in on the message.

“I love you. I’m so proud of you,” she said from her family’s living room as Ross’ youngest child, Harper, rolled around on the couch. “You definitely worked your hardest and I’m so proud of you for coming in second place.”

“I’m surprised with Harper rolling around the whole couch didn’t get destroyed. That was awesome,” the proud papa said of his sweet kids.

VIDEO: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their familiesPlay
Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their families