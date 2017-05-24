David Ross may have been a fan-favorite on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, but his son Cole had some brutally honest words for his father, who came in second place.

“Hey Dad. You didn’t win but you did really good,” Cole said in a special video message that aired this morning on “Good Morning America.” “You made it to the finals. That’s not the best, but it’s really good.”

Ross, 40, couldn’t help but laugh at his son’s candid remarks.

“My son’s like brutally honest and I love him for it,” said the two-time World Series champion. “He just comes up to me and he goes, ‘Dad, your dance was good, but Rashad’s was much better.’ He’s 8. He’s the best. He’s so truthful.”

His daughter, Landri, also chimed in on the message.

“I love you. I’m so proud of you,” she said from her family’s living room as Ross’ youngest child, Harper, rolled around on the couch. “You definitely worked your hardest and I’m so proud of you for coming in second place.”

“I’m surprised with Harper rolling around the whole couch didn’t get destroyed. That was awesome,” the proud papa said of his sweet kids.