'Dear Evan Hansen': 5 things to know about the Tony-winning musical

"Dear Evan Hansen" won big at this year's Tony Awards, taking home six trophies, including for best musical.

Still, outside of the Great White Way many are wondering just what this buzzy new musical is about.

Here are five things to know about "Dear Evan Hansen."

Tonight, we celebrate 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with our family and our fans.

1. What's this musical about?

The show centers on high school senior Evan Hansen, who has a social anxiety disorder. The teen finds himself in a bit of a mess after the death of a classmate.

2. Originally, "Dear Evan Hansen" had a different plot.

The musical's songwriter, Justin Paul, revealed in an interview on ABC News' “Popcorn with Peter Travers" that the show was originally supposed to be a "condemnation" of the desire by some people to insert themselves in tragedies.

"It was a cynical look at that," Paul said. "And [as] we started to write, it became clear to us that it wasn't an interesting musical. There wasn't any heart to that. So we really tried to look at it from a different view, which was: What experience does someone have that they're in such a place that when given any opportunity to fib a little bit [they] say that they had a connection to someone that they didn't have a connection to."

Ben Platt

3. Remember the name: Ben Platt

Ben Platt plays the title role, and due to his stellar performance he took home his first Tony Award last night for best actor in a musical.

Still, you may recognize his boyish face. Platt has starred in musical films, including the "Pitch Perfect" series. Although he's only 23, he has been appearing in musicals since he was 9. In fact, he starred in "The Music Man" alongside Kristin Chenoworth at that age. His Broadway credits also include "The Book of Mormon."

Happy birthday to the musical master, Mr. Alex Lacamoire!

Alex Lacamoire

4. Does the music sound familiar to you too?

Well, if so, it's because the same writers behind "La La Land" penned the lyrics for "Dear Evan Hansen." Benj Pasek and Justin Paul both won Academy Awards for their work on "La La Land." The songwriting duo also got help from music supervisor and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. And if you've heard his name before, it may be because he was also behind the smash Broadway hit, "Hamilton."

5. If you're not in New York, don't worry!

If you're now dying to see this musical -- like the rest of us -- don't worry if you're not near New York City. "Dear Evan Hansen" announced back in May that they're going on a nationwide tour, starting in Denver in October 2018.