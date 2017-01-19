Details of the Final, Bloody 'Logan' Trailer

The final trailer for "Logan," Hugh Jackman's superhero swan song as the X-Man Wolverine, was just released and it doesn't take long to see "Deadpool's" R-rated influence.

The movie takes place after the other installments in the "X-Men" franchise, with both Logan and Patrick Stewart's character, Professor Xavier, mere shells of their formerly powerful mutant selves, in hiding near the Mexican border.

According to a synopsis tweeted by Jackman himself, "Logan's attempt to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

The young mutant is a girl named Laura, whose youth is a stark contrast to the fact she shares many of Logan's powers, like an unbreakable adamantium skeleton and razor sharp claws. The "dark forces" are apparently The Reavers, a group of mutant hunters led by a cyborg played by Narcos' Boyd Holbrook.

In the snippet, set to Kaleo's "Way Down We Go," Laura is shoplifting at a gas station convenience store, until a clerk makes the mistake of scolding her for it.

We then learn the little girl -- also known as X-23 -- inherited Logan's temper, flipping the poor sod and almost running him through until Logan stops her.

The heroes on the run exist in a world where their exploits with the mutants have been immortalized in comics, but as Logan explains -- and the trailer demonstrates with R-rated levels of violence -- that "in the real world, people die."

Two versions of the trailer exist, one in which also makes use of the more adult rating's freedom from language restrictions. Even Professor X drops an F-bomb in the uncensored version tweeted by Fox Thursday morning.

The movie, from Oscar winner James Mangold, who directed "The Wolverine," opens March 3.