All the details of Meghan Markle's engagement ring from Prince Harry

Nov 27, 2017, 9:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry holds hands with Meghan Marklem wearing an engagement ring in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Nov. 27, 2017. PlayToby Melville/Reuters
WATCH Meghan Markle shows off engagement ring at Prince Harry's side

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a custom engagement ring that features a trio of diamonds.

The ring's center stone hails from Botswana, a country with personal significance for the couple, and is flanked by two diamonds from the personal collection of Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. The stones sit on a gold band that was made by the queen's jeweler, Cleave and Company.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry holds hands with Meghan Marklem wearing an engagement ring in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Nov. 27, 2017. Toby Melville/Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry holds hands with Meghan Marklem wearing an engagement ring in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Nov. 27, 2017.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement today and made their first public appearance together as an engaged couple at the Kensington Palace memorial sunken garden, which was dedicated to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, this year for the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle for their engagement announcement at Kensington Palace, London, Nov. 27, 2017. Toby Melville/Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle for their engagement announcement at Kensington Palace, London, Nov. 27, 2017.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Nov. 27, 2017.Neil Hall/EPA
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Nov. 27, 2017.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and his fiance U.S. actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, Nov. 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. <p itemprop= " />Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance U.S. actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, Nov. 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.

Markle told reporters the proposal was “romantic” and she is “so happy.”

First comes love, then comes a royal marriage? What to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next steps

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle joined by her mother at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Markle, an American actress, joins a long line of women in Britain's royal family to wear stunning engagement rings.

Queen Elizabeth II

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II watches the racing from the Royal Box at Epsom Racecourse on June 6, 2015 in Epsom, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II watches the racing from the Royal Box at Epsom Racecourse on June 6, 2015 in Epsom, England.

Prince Philip proposed to then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 with a three-carat diamond solitaire flanked on each side by five smaller diamonds.

The ring was fashioned from the tiara of Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. Philip also dismantled the tiara to make a diamond bracelet as a wedding gift to Elizabeth.

PHOTO: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace, London shortly after they announced their engagement, July 11, 1947.Fox Photos/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace, London shortly after they announced their engagement, July 11, 1947.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II gestures as Jockey Frankie Detorri crosses the finish line to win the Vodafone Derby at the annual Vodafone Derby horse race at Epsom Downs, Surrey, June 2, 2007.Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II gestures as Jockey Frankie Detorri crosses the finish line to win the Vodafone Derby at the annual Vodafone Derby horse race at Epsom Downs, Surrey, June 2, 2007.

Harry could have requested one of the jewels in Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection or used stones from a piece she loaned to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

One ring from Queen Elizabeth's collection mentioned as a possibility for Harry to propose with was Queen Mary's Town of Windsor ring, which consists of three solitary round diamonds adjacent to one another.

PHOTO: Princess Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a tiara in New Zealand during April 1983.Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a tiara in New Zealand during April 1983.

Princess Diana's jewelry collection

PHOTO: Prince Charles dancing with his wife, Princess Diana, during their official tour of Australia, Oct. 1, 1985, in Melbourne, Australia. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Charles dancing with his wife, Princess Diana, during their official tour of Australia, Oct. 1, 1985, in Melbourne, Australia.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, inherited Diana's personal jewelry collection after her 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

PHOTO: Princess Diana poses in Bonn, Germany, wearing sapphire and diamond jewels which were a gift from the Sultan of Oman (the Tiara is her own) with a dress designed by Victor Edelstein. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Princess Diana poses in Bonn, Germany, wearing sapphire and diamond jewels which were a gift from the Sultan of Oman (the Tiara is her own) with a dress designed by Victor Edelstein.

The collection contains some of the most iconic jewels Diana often wore, including the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara that was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth.

PHOTO: Lady Diana Spencer (later to become Princess of Wales) reveals her sapphire and diamond engagement ring alongside Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace following the announcement of their engagement.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Lady Diana Spencer (later to become Princess of Wales) reveals her sapphire and diamond engagement ring alongside Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace following the announcement of their engagement.

William's wife, Princess Kate, has worn the tiara three times. She has also adapted a pair of Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings that complement her engagement ring.

PHOTO: Diana, Princess of Wales, visits the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, October 1991. She is wearing a pearl and sapphire choker. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, visits the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, October 1991. She is wearing a pearl and sapphire choker.

Other items in Diana's collection include the sapphire and pearl choker she donned with some of her most stunning gowns, an emerald choker which Diana turned into a headband and her sapphire collection which was a wedding gift from the Saudis.

PHOTO: A close up of Kate Middletons engagement ring as she poses for photographs in the State Apartments with her fiance Prince William of St James Palace, Nov. 16, 2010, in London.Getty Images
A close up of Kate Middleton's engagement ring as she poses for photographs in the State Apartments with her fiance Prince William of St James Palace, Nov. 16, 2010, in London.

PHOTO: Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace, Nov. 16, 2010, in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace, Nov. 16, 2010, in London.

Diana also frequently wore a large aquamarine cocktail ring but it was believed the sheer size of the ring would not be a perfect fit for Markle as an engagement ring when she and Harry conduct humanitarian work, a shared mutual interest.

Princess Kate

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory to view the production of a mug that the company has launched in support of East Anglias Childrens Hospices on Feb. 18, 2015 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory to view the production of a mug that the company has launched in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices on Feb. 18, 2015 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England.

William proposed to Kate in 2010 with a 12-carat sapphire ring, surrounded by 14 smaller diamonds that Diana received from Prince Charles in 1981.

PHOTO: Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring as she and Prince Charles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement earlier on Feb. 10, 2005. John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring as she and Prince Charles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement earlier on Feb. 10, 2005.

The ring was estimated at that time to cost around 30,000 pounds. Given its royal pedigree, the ring is now valued at more than $1 million.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

PHOTO: Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring as she and Prince Charles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement earlier on Feb. 10, 2005. John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring as she and Prince Charles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement earlier on Feb. 10, 2005.

Charles presented Camilla, his second wife, with an heirloom 8-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring with three matching tapered emerald cut baguettes adorning each side.

PHOTO: Duchess of Yorks diamond and ruby engagement ring.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Duchess of York's diamond and ruby engagement ring.

The heir to the throne was extremely close to his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother, and bestowed her sentimental piece on Camilla.

The 1930s Art Deco ring is estimated to be worth more than double its $150,000 price tag.

Sarah Ferguson

PHOTO: Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement, London, March 17, 1986.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement, London, March 17, 1986.

Charles's brother, Prince Andrew, chose an oval cut Burmese ruby to propose to Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The ruby is surrounded by 10 brilliant-cut diamonds and is set in a yellow gold band.

Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996, 10 years after their engagement.

Comments