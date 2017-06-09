'Dick Tracy' star Glenne Headly has died

Actress Glenne Headly, who made a splash in films like "Dick Tracy," "Mr. Holland's Opus" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" died last night, ABC News has confirmed. Varying reports claim she was either 62 or 63.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee also appeared on hit TV series like "Monk," "Encore! Encore!" and "ER."

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps told ABC News in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

The New London, Connecticut, native, was an originating member of Chicago's acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, which also included notable actors like Gary Sinise and John Malkovich, whom she eventually married. The duo divorced in 1988.

Even with her success on the big screen, Headly continued to do theater. Last year she starred in "Stage Kiss" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Headly had been filming a Netflix series "Future Man" opposite Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. She was tapped to play Diane, Hutcherson's mother, in the comedy.

Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and their son Stirling.