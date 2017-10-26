Disney Channel to feature its first coming-out story on 'Andi Mack'

The season two premiere of Disney Channel's coming-of-age series "Andi Mack," starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, will mark a first for the channel when Joshua Rush's character, Cyrus, discovers he has feelings for a male classmate, played by Asher Angel.

Ultimately, Cyrus, comes out as gay to one of his best friends, Buffy -- played by Sofia Wylie.

Her response, according to Disney, "makes for positive role models for kids and adult viewers."

“'Andi Mack' is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are," Disney Channel said in a statement on Tuesday. "Everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

Though the network has depicted same-sex relationships in other shows, this is the first time the Disney Channel has presented a story-line depicting a character's journey to self-acceptance as a gay person.

Disney stated that child development experts consulted on the episode, which was screened in advance for organizations including Common Sense Media, GLAAD and PFLAG.

The season premiere of "Andi Mack" airs on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 p.m., ET/PT.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.