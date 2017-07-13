Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg is showing waiters and waitresses around the county that he appreciates all their hard work.

"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" the singer and actor posted on Facebook, right next to a picture of the $2,000 tip he left on an $82 bill. "Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"

He also posted a long video that expressed his gratitude for the staff in Charlotte.

But this isn't the first generous tip he's left at a local Waffle House. The New Kids on the Block singer dropped $500 in late June for the staff at the Edgewood, Md., location.

One of the servers at that Waffle House told the Baltimore Sun that Wahlberg came in with a big group of people and said, "We're hungry, we're good people and we tip well."

"I thought 'Oh wow, he tipped me more than I ever did in a week's pay,'" grill operator Nick Funk told the paper.

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

Wahlberg and his band are currently on tour. He's been hitting up a Waffle House in almost every city, as he's documented on his social profiles.