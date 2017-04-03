How Doris Day is celebrating the birthday she thought was her 93rd

In honor of Doris Day's 95th birthday, the iconic actress and animal lover is asking fans to share photos and videos of themselves with their pets using the hashtag, #DorisBirthdayWish.

Fans are also asked to tag the Doris Day Animal Foundation (@ddaf_org) where Doris and her organization will then choose the top 95 photos or videos that will be presented to her in a digital birthday card.

"While I've never been one for birthdays, I am certainly excited about what has become such a loving annual tradition of song, dance, and four-legged friends!" Day said in a press release. "And while I am just learning what a 'hashtag' means, I can't wait to see you all share your love for animals on social media. What a fun way to get new generations involved in this cause, and I'll be watching so be clever!"

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Just yesterday, the Associated Press revealed that the "Pillow Talk" star is 95--a surprise to Day herself, who always thought she was born in 1924, making her two years younger.

The Associated Press from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics obtained a copy of Day's birth certificate, which states that Doris Mary Kappelhoff, her pre-fame name, was born on April 3, 1922, making her 95. Her parents were Alma and William Kappelhoff of Cincinnati.

Day's publicist, Charley Cullen Walters, said it's possible that Day wrote her age incorrectly on an audition form when she was young and it stuck.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!" Day said in a statement Sunday.

A two-night birthday celebration took place on March 31 and April 1 at Day's Cypress Inn in Carmel-by-the-sea, California, to benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation.

The sold-out event featured live music, an exclusive reception, celebrity Q&A with Day's co-stars, a raffle and a live auction featuring rare Doris Day memorabilia.

Bob Bashara, Day's business manager and longtime friend, told ABC News that on Day's actual birthday, April 3, she will relax at home in Carmel.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"For the last 30 years her life has been primarily centered around animal welfare. shes done everything to raise money for the animals," he said. "She'll spend a quiet day at home she'll get phone calls."

Bashara said Day typically receives "Happy Birthday" wishes from friends and fellow actors Jackie Joseph, Rose Marie, Kaye Ballard and Bernie Kopell.

"She's just a very kind, generous person--[what] peers love about her most is that she shares the same passion for animals that I do," added Bashara, who is also a veterinarian. "We both spent our lives caring for them and do what we can to make the lives of animals better in this world."

The Doris Day Animal Foundation (ddaf.org) was founded in 1978 and is a national nonprofit charity.