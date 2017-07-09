The cast of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" sure are matrimonially-minded bunch: On Saturday, "DWTS" judge Julianne Hough married NHL star Brooks Laich in Idaho, and across the country outside New York City, "DWTS" pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot, as well.

Hough, 29, and Laich, 34, were married near Cour d'Alene, in an outdoor ceremony at which the bride wore a custom Marchesa gown, according to People. Hough was given away by her father, Bruce, and her "DWTS" pro brother, Derek, was a groomsman.

"I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough told People. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

And Laich, who is currently a free agent but most recently played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, told People, "It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature."

Among the 200 guests were actress Nina Dobrev, actor Aaron Paul and "DWTS" pro Mark Ballas.

Meanwhile, 2,600 miles away, Murgatroyd, 30, and Chmerkovskiy, 37, walked down the aisle at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, according to multiple social media posts by the couple and guests.

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” Murgatroyd previously told People of the venue. "I had never thought of being married in a castle, but my jaw dropped when I first saw it."

Murgatroyd wore a gown with a off-the-shoulder fitted bodice and multi-tiered, full gathered skirt.

Like Hough, Murgatroyd was given away by her father. Chmerkovskiy's brother and fellow "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy was the best man. Other guests included "DWTS" pros Tony Dovolani and Sharna Burgess, actress Rumer Willis, model Nyle DiMarco and actress Candace Cameron Bure.