During his performance in Australia this week, Drake appeared to call out a concert-goer he said was "touching girls."

Video posted to Instagram by a fan in Sydney shows the rapper stopping a performance of "Know Yourself" to threaten the audience member if he did not stop the behavior.

"If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f--- you up," Drake said. "If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there ..."

The singer, 31, has not commented on the incident, and his publicist did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Drake is performing in Australia through Monday.