What's driving the resurgence of reboots, remakes and revivals in TV and film

Reboots, remakes and revivals are not a new thing, but they appear to be enjoying a resurgence in both the worlds of film and television.

From "The X-Files" and "Roseanne" to "Star Wars" and "Beauty and the Beast," fans are seeing an increasing number of familiar faces and franchises on both the big and small screens.

So what's driving this uptick? ABC News spoke to film and TV experts in both mediums to find out.

Are there more remakes than even before, or are they just being advertised more? While the answer for TV seems somewhat clear, movies are a little more nebulous. The ever-growing presence of reboots and remakes in film is a mix of branding, safety-conscious studios and quality work based off older ideas, but with new faces.

Intellectual property 101

First off, it's important to define what's a reboot, revival and remake. A remake is an older story line, with fresher faces like last year's "Magnificent Seven." A reboot can have similar faces, but a new story line like "Star Wars," while a revival is mainly for TV and is basically the idea of bringing back the entire cast of a show for a new run years later like "X-Files."

It's also important to know and understand exactly what is at the heart of all this: intellectual property.

Intellectual property or IP is any storyline, franchise or character that a studio or production company owns, many of which you know from your childhood. IP can also be scripts and adaptations of books, something successful before that can now be adapted into a film or TV.

"Risk aversion has really paid off and studios and productions companies have noticed this," says Walt Hickey, pop culture expert at FiveThirtyEight. "Recently the industry has seen a solid string of success born out of rebooting or upgrading content from the past. This is a risk averse strategy, you bank on content, where people already have a sense of the characters, they have a sense of what the plot is, what the story is."

LucasFilm Ltd.

It's this "mitigating of the risks" where Deadline's film editor Anita Busch agrees with Hickey.

"They already know these brands and these combinations have worked on one generation and, if written properly, will work again," Busch told ABC News. "It's why movie sequels really began. Tried and true, and lessens the risk as these companies are very risk adverse and with millions of dollars being spent."

Hickey also points out that when you want people to see a movie, you are asking something of them -- time and money. If you look at data from Box Office Mojo, the average price of a movie ticket over the past decade has increased from $6.88 to $8.84, which is an almost 30 percent increase.

"You are also asking them for two hours of their life. That ask isn't easy," he said. "They've found that ask is marginally easier when you say, 'Hey, remember that thing you liked, this new project incorporates some elements in that thing you liked.'"

But what you need to make rebooted IP critically or financially successful is one of a few things - big name actors, a new take on the work, or just a fun, nostalgic experience with something people already know (like "Jurassic World").

"You can take the greatest success of 1987 and reboot it but you have to do a good job of it," he said. "You can buy an opening weekend. You can spend enough money on advertising to have a crazy opening weekend. But you can't buy a second weekend."

A new way of branding

With a solid grasp of what IP is, the question now is there really more reboots and remakes out today in TV and film?

Hickey says "yes and no," adding that overall while they are more prevalent, studios are also happier now to recast someone and call it a reboot. The advertising of such a thing is higher than it was in the past. Before Daniel Craig's "Bond," 007 wasn't rebooted, they just recast the actor, the same with Val Kilmer and George Clooney in Batman.

"How many different Batmen did we have in the 90's?" he asked. "Just that we are willing now to advertise something as a reboot, doesn't mean we've never made reboots before."

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

"People are worried about spending millions on a movie that does not already have a dedicated audience," he added. "'Baywatch' is an example fundamental reboot. It's got Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, currently the highest paid actor in the world. He's an absolutely compelling man. He's one chunk of this movie, the other chunk is selling 'Baywatch.' There's a lot of different reasons people show up to movies but you want to maximize the reasons people go to your movie."

Anita Busch adds that IP can combine not just different swaths of fans, given the star and the story, but different age groups.

"If it works on a younger demo, you have the best of both worlds," she said. "As it's already proven itself with what is now an older generation ... so you then get the wide berth of demographics in your audience."

TV revivals

Switching gears a minute from film to TV, you'll also see networks using IP to sell a show, just with a few differences. The current trend on TV isn't just taking a story and recasting its star or taking a successful book and adapting it into a film. The current TV trend is the revival, bringing back an entire cast people know and love for a new run.

Jason Lynch, AdWeek's TV guru, thinks the concept of reusing a story line or a character is not new, bringing back a whole group of people for new seasons is.

"With so much TV right now, it'll be easier to break through if it is a based on a property or a brand audiences are familiar with," he said. "A year or two ago, the bigger trend was to turn a bunch of movies into TV shows. You had 'Limitless' and 'Minority Report,' those weren't quite as successful."

These revivals are different than what fans saw in the pas with reunions. These are full seasons now, which is what both audiences and networks prefer, Lynch said.

"This was really spurned by the success of 'X-Files' last season" he added. "That show was the No. 3 entertainment show in the 18-49 year-old demographic that advertisers care most about. What Fox was able to do in that case, was not only bring back fans of the original show when it was on the air, but there had been a new group of fans who had just discovered the old episodes on Netflix."

FOX via Getty Images

He added that advertisers love the fact that some of "the heavy lifting is done for you already. You don't need to sell audiences on what 'Will & Grace' is, even if you didn't watch the show. You are aware it existed and have a general idea of what it's about."

This kind of success is the "sweet spot" for a TV network, getting different generations to watch a new show with the help of streaming or VOD. Lynch said an attempt at a hybrid revival/reboot that didn't work in contrast was "Heroes" a few years back. That show only brought back a few of the cast members and it didn't last too long because of that.

ABC via Getty Images

"The lesson there is you need to bring everybody back or almost everybody," he said.

He said only time will tell to see how "Twin Peaks," and "Will & Grace" do when they return, though he's not too sure how "Roseanne" or "American Idol" may do given fans can't exactly binge watch the sitcom starring Roseanne Barr (there are some episodes on TV Land, but not much) and the original judges from "Idol" may not be coming back. Simon Cowell already said he won't be on board.

These don't always work

Now, just because there are more reboots, revivals and remakes doesn't mean they always work. Take "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" for instance, which opened a few weeks ago and only made $34 million domestically, but cost $175 to make.

"You kind of know the tales of King Arthur and His Knights of the Round Table, but for this movie, they were asking fans to opt into something new," Hickey said. "For whatever reason it didn't click."

Hickey's aforementioned "Baywatch" can also fit into that category, only raking in $27 million domestically after opening late last week.

Paramount Pictures

"[Additionally] last year, you would think it was a crazy good year for reboots," Hickey said, citing movies like "The Jungle Book," which did bananas at the box office ($966 million worldwide). "You would think they all did well. Wrong, there was 'Fantastic four.' You don't remember the bad movies that came out cause they were bad."

And remember that 2000's trend of rebooting film franchises with origin stories, which included famous characters like James Bond and Batman. Hickey says that's beyond out of fashion now and one of the issues critics had with "Batman v Superman" last year.

"I think there's a reason why they are not going to pen 'Spider-Man Homecoming' with Uncle Ben's death. Comic books are a long running tale essentially, there have been hundreds of Spider-Man adventures and only one of them, Uncle Ben died," he said. "It's iconic, don't get me wrong, but we know how this story goes down," he said.

What does this mean moving forward?

When it comes to theaters and movies, you have a couple ways of approaching it.

"The big summer blockbusters are going to be one of two things; a vehicle for an actor or director, or they are based off intellectual property," Hickey said. "While that's longtime been the case, it hasn't always been the way. The idea is that Steven Spielberg, when he was still somewhat of a nobody could make 'Jaws' and own the summer blockbuster, that's a thing of the past."

Think about a big breakout hit like "Get Out," that was directed by Jordan Peele and came out in February this year for a reason. Even the winner for best picture at the Oscars, "Moonlight," came out in November, away from the summer rush and still only banked $27 million domestically.

IMDB

What do truly original projects with no famous ties to it do?

"If you want original stuff in the cinema, wait till the fall. If you want it in the summer, buy a book, go to HBO, you're not gonna find it in the cinema" Hickey said.

As for TV, it's still all about "finding your way in an unknown world," says Dominic Patten, chief TV critic for Deadline. But that's not just limited to revivals.

There's a hybrid emerging that he thinks is a good thing -- a way some writers are using IP to create something new. In shows like "The Leftovers" and "American Gods," the showrunners have gone beyond the book, which Patten thinks is creating some brilliant work.

The later seasons of "The Leftovers" are a "triumph," he said, "some of the best TV I've seen in years," while "American Gods" is a "amazing tapestry of mythology, drama and some of the most eye-popping aesthetics you'll see anywhere."

"Game of Thrones" has also gone past the George R.R. Martin books for its final seasons, given the fact that Martin hasn't released his new work yet.

Still, with studios and networks owning so much IP, you can expect to see more revivals and nostalgic trends moving forward, for better or worse. While networks have originality in mind, Patten says the list of creative, one-of-a-kind pilots that never got picked up in never ending.

"Everyone is trying to find a way to break through the clutter," he said. "Originality is a great mantra that almost nobody believes in. You therefore find people taking strong elements of other properties, other shows, other movies and finding a way to bring them back to life."