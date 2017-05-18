Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson called it “flattering” that people are taking seriously talk of a possible presidential run and said he thinks the support is fueled by a desire for “better leadership.”

“I don't know if I would make a good president,” Johnson, 45, said in an interview that aired today on “Good Morning America.” “I know that I have a certain skill set and I think it's in that skill set that people see and that people would want me to run.”

“I think that's reflective of them wanting to see a better leadership happening right now,” said Johnson, who supported Donald Trump for president.

Even with his fans' support, Johnson indicated that he should not be called “President Dwayne Johnson” just yet.

His current focus is on what he described as the “daunting” task of bringing “Baywatch” to the big screen.

Johnson stars in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie as Mitch Buchannon, the fictional California lifeguard made famous on TV by David Hasselhoff.

“It was exciting,” Johnson said of the role. “And it’s very daunting.”

Johnson is paired in the movie with Zac Efron, who plays a new lifeguard recruit. The two butt heads on the big screen but hit it off in real life.

Johnson joked that Efron 29, was the one feeding him nicknames like sweetheart, cupcake and Malibu Ken.

“He was the one coming up with all these names. Like, ‘Hey, listen, call me ‘High School Musical,’” Johnson said, referring to the movie that made Efron a star.

Johnson also had a quick reply when asked whether he or Efron had to work out more to get in shape for the bathing suit-heavy movie.

“I don’t get in shape,” said Johnson, known in his professional wrestling career as "The Rock." “I stay in shape.”

The film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, opens May 25.