Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson's daughter is the 1st Golden Globe ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, has been named the first Golden Globe ambassador, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday night.

In the role, Garcia Johnson will partner with GlobalGirl Media, an organization that encourages aspiring female journalists from disadvantaged areas and provides them with tools to help them in the industry.

The HFPA will support the endeavor through thier annual grant giving work.

"As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round," HFPA President Meher Tatna said. "The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe ambassador and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for."

Garcia Johnson talked about the importance of role models and becoming one for the next generations in the statement.

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," she said. "As the newly minted Golden Globe ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

Previously, the HFPA selected a young adult — typically the progeny of a celebrity — to serve as Mr. or Miss Golden Globe and assist during the awards ceremony. Last year, Sylvester Stallone's daughters served in the role.

Dwyane Johnson was thrilled that his daughter was chosen for the honor this year.

"We're extremely proud and thankful for this moment. Congratulations to our daughter @simonegjohnson on being selected as the very first #GoldenGlobes AMBASSADOR," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to our friends and colleagues of the #HFPA for recognizing her value and voice. An amazing and cool honor to rep our community and the #Globes75. So much alofa and pride."

The Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, and air live on NBC.