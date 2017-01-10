'DWTS' Co-Host Erin Andrews Reveals Disneyland Engagement to Jarret Stoll

Jan 10, 2017, 9:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews attend The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in this July 16, 2014 file photo in Los Angeles.PlayJason Merritt/Getty Images
Erin Andrews is sharing the details of her sweet proposal from fiance Jarret Stoll.

Andrews, a sportscaster and co-host of "Dancing With the Stars," became engaged to the NHL star at Disneyland last month.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews said today on "Good Morning America."

Andrews said Stoll proposed on bended knee. After she said "yes," the couple ended the night by enjoying the fireworks.

"I was bawling like a child," she added.

