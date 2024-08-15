Arrests made in drug investigation into Matthew Perry's ketamine death: Sources

The actor died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to his autopsy.

Multiple people are now facing federal charges in connection with the ketamine death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday and include a doctor, according to law enforcement sources.

The charges will be announced at a news briefing later on Thursday with the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy coming 1 1/2 weeks before his death, according to the autopsy report. However, the medical examiner wrote the ketamine in his system at death could not have been from that infusion therapy, as ketamine's half-life is three to four hours or less.

His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Prescription drugs and loose pills were found at his home, but nothing near where he was found dead, according to the autopsy report.

Multiple agencies have been investigating in the months since his death, including the DEA, Los Angeles Police Department, United States Postal Service and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Perry was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.