Lucas Yancey, the controversial “Bachelorette” contestant who started things off with a bang on the show -- or as he puts it, “Whaboom” – said he was surprised he was eliminated because he felt Rachel Lindsay and him “had a good connection.”

“There’s more to me than just the ‘Whaboom,’” Yancey, 31, said on “Good Morning America.” “There’s a heart and soul and a lot of depth to my personality.”

The short-lived contestant said he went into the show with an open mind, “trying to find whatever it is that’s there.”

“I’m sizing her up as much as she’s sizing me up. I’m giving it all my cards and she’s showing me her cards so it’s like, if we match, great. And we had great chemistry,” he explained. “Honestly, we had a really good connection mentally. Her personality was great. She was really funny, a great sense of humor. We had that going. But I can’t say that we had that ‘umph.’ That ‘Whaboomness.’ And I’m going to admit to that.”

Yancey, who said he’s been ‘Whabooming since the womb,’ also revealed he has a new “big Whaboom song coming out.”

“It’s all about the ‘Whaboom.’ It’s going to be awesome,” he said.

A new episode of "The Bachelorette" airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.