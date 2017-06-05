'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: DeMario begs for a second chance

"The Bachelorette" contestant DeMario is not leaving the show without a fight.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Rachel Lindsay agrees to speak to the executive recruiter after he returns just before the rose ceremony.

Contrite and hoping for a second chance, he pleads his case to the ABC reality star.

"Yesterday I completely f---ed up," he admits. "I understand that your trust is something I might not be able to have now, but I want to be able to gain that trust back."

On last week's episode, Lindsay learned that DeMario had a girlfriend when he agreed to be on the show and told him to leave. However, in the clip, she seems open to the possibility of letting him re-join the show.

"As much as what he did hurt me," she says, "I think it took guts coming to the mansion tonight."

To see more from their reunion, watch the clip above. The full episode of "The Bachelor" will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.