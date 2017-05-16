Elle King is separating from the man she secretly married

Last month, Elle King mysteriously posted a message to Instagram saying she had "skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead" -- a post alluding that she had split from Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson, who at the time was believed to be her fiance.

But now the "Ex's & Oh's" singer is revealing that she and Ferguson already had been married -- on Valentine's Day 2016 -- and are breaking up.

King posted an Instagram picture of herself with Ferguson on Monday, writing, "my soul aches" and "I am lost."

"We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken," she wrote. "He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband."

King also included a plea for privacy, writing, "Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind."