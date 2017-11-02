Ellen Barkin stops attempted burglary inside her Manhattan home

Actress Ellen Barkin interrupted a burglar who broke into her Greenwich Village home on Wednesday, a rep for the New York Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

According to authorities, the actress heard a noise upstairs around 6:45 a.m. She saw the suspect, whom she described as a gloved Hispanic male in his twenties, at the balcony door.

Police said she grabbed at the door to close it, and the would-be thief jumped onto the fire escape and fled. A bag containing jewelry, possibly intended to be taken, was left behind.

A rep for Barkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News, but the actress, 63, has been tweeting about the incident.

"The first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives... it’s only been 4 hours," she wrote in a tweet directed at NYPD Det. James Byrne. "My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on... in my house."

Barkin was seemingly referring to the attack that took place in downtown Manhattan on Halloween that claimed the lives of eight individuals.

