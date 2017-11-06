Elton John shocks Broadway 'Lion King' audience with 'Circle of Life' performance

Nov 6, 2017, 10:18 AM ET
The audience at a Broadway performance of "The Lion King" was treated to a special surprise in New York City this weekend when Elton John took the stage to sing the iconic hit "Circle of Life” from the film version.

On Sunday, the musical celebrated 20 years since carrying on the legacy inspired by the 1994 animated Disney film.

John was joined by the entire cast for a breathtaking performance of the Grammy-winning song.

The crowd watched in awe as John sang his legendary lyrics, "In the circle of life. It's the wheel of fortune. It's the leap of faith."

The creative team takes a bow during the Curtain Call for the 20th anniversary performance of "The Lion King" on Broadway at The Minskoff Theatre, in New York City.

The singer took a bow to an ovation after the song ended.

In addition to the musical, Walt Disney Studios revealed last week the main cast, including Beyonce, for the upcoming live-action and computer-graphics adaptation of its 1994 animated classic.

Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Moira Kelly, and Ernie Sabella in the animated movie, "The Lion King," 1994.

The film is slated for a July 19, 2019, release.

ABC News is owned by the Disney Co.