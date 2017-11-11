Eminem and Beyonce have teamed up for an emotional new ballad called "Walk on Water."

The rapper surprised fans Friday by releasing the song, which is expected to be featured on his highly-anticipated, ninth studio album, "Revival."

On "Walk on Water," Eminem, 45, seems to be reminding fans that he's just like them -- human.

"God's given me all this/Still I feel no different regardless," he raps on the piano-heavy track. "Kids look to me as a god ... If only they knew it's a facade and it's exhausted."

Eminem also reflects back on his entire career, explaining how he's tried so hard to maintain his legacy as a top-notch lyricist.

"Will this step just be another misstep/To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect I've garnered?" he raps on the song. "The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless/And it always feels like I'm hitting the mark/'Till I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart."

Beyonce's smooth voice croons on the chorus, singing: "I walk on water/But I ain't no Jesus/I walk on water/But only when it freezes/Cause I'm only human, just like you/Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew."

Eminem plans to perform the new song, produced by Rick Rubin, Sunday at the MTV European Video Music Awards.