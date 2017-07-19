Emma Watson enlists fans to help her find lost jewelry

Emma Watson is asking fans to help her find her lost jewelry.

The "Beauty and the Beast" star, 27, posted a plea on social media late Tuesday asking fans to help her locate three silver rings that went missing.

The actress explained that she was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday when she took off her rings and stored them in a safe prior to receiving a treatment. It wasn't until she returned home that she realized she had forgotten them. She called security, but when they checked the safe the rings weren't there.

"As of now they are missing," Watson wrote on Facebook.

She then went on to explain how special the jewelry is to her.

"Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," she wrote. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

The Harry Potter alum has offered a reward for information leading to the return of the jewelry. And she has set up a special email account, findthering@outlook.com.

"If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me -- no questions asked," she wrote.

ABC News reached out to the Mandarin Oriental Spa for comment but did not immediately hear back.