Last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Emma Watson was the first recipient of an award for best actor that was free of any gender distinctions.

The "Beauty and the Beast" star, 27, began her acceptance speech by acknowledging the award itself, saying it "says something on how we perceive the human experience."

She added that the award in years to come will mean something different to everyone.

Thank you for your beautiful Best Actor in a Movie acceptance speech at the #MTVAwards, @EmmaWatson ?? pic.twitter.com/iGN3nQQylL — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

"Tom me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes," she said. "And that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories. Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits. This is very meaningful to me."

The former "Harry Potter" star then turned and honored actor Asia Kate Dillon, who presented Watson with the award and identifies as gender non-binary.

"Thank you for educating me in such an inclusive, patient and loving way," she said, before walking over to Dillon and embracing the fellow actor.

Watson continued that the award wasn't just for her ability to act and sing in "Beauty and the Beast," but for "who Belle is and what she represents."

"The villages in our fairy tail wanted to make Belle believe that the world is smaller than she saw it with fewer opportunities for her," she closed. "I loved playing someone who didn't listen to any of that."