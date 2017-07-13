The nominations for the 69th annual prime-time Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning.

"Veep" star Anna Chlumsky and former "Criminal Minds" star Shemar Moore announced the nominations from the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

Comedian Stephen Colbert is slated to host this year's Emmy Awards, which will air Sunday, September 17.

Here are the nominees in the top categories:

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Reality Competition

“The Voice”

“The Amazing Race”

“Top Chef”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

Variety Talk Series

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Limited Series or Movie

"Genius"

"Fargo"

"The Night Of"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Big Little Lies"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Jessica Lange, "Feud"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Atlanta"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of Cards"

"This Is Us"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

This is a breaking news story so check back for updates!