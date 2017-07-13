Emmys 2017: Kevin Spacey and more react to nominations

Jul 13, 2017, 12:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Kevin Space and Viola Davis in their Emmy-nominated roles.PlayAP Images
WATCH Emmy Award nominations 2017: 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' lead

The 2017 Emmy Award nominations came in this morning from North Hollywood, California, and stars quickly started to react to the honor.

Read: Emmy Award nominations 2017: A complete list

New shows like “Westworld,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Big Little Lies” all scored big today, but past nominees were also given the nod, such as Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards," who joked about the fact that he's yet to win an Emmy.

"If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again!" he tweeted.

Funnyman Billy Eichner also celebrated the nod, writing, "BILLY ON THE STREET!!!! WE DID IT!!! AHHHHHHHH!!! #EMMYS."

Sterling K. Brown may be trying to bring "This Is Us" fans to tears yet again with his post.

In a statement to ABC News, Evan Rachel Wood, said about her nod, "I am so thrilled to be nominated for playing Dolores; she is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed. It is an honor to be a part of the cast of 'Westworld,' it really is the best job I’ve ever had.”

Ellie Kemper also sent a statement, which read, "I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!”

Here's what some other shows and stars had to say!

Savoring this moment. #GodisGreat

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:34am PDT