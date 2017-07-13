The 2017 Emmy Award nominations came in this morning from North Hollywood, California, and stars quickly started to react to the honor.

New shows like “Westworld,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Big Little Lies” all scored big today, but past nominees were also given the nod, such as Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards," who joked about the fact that he's yet to win an Emmy.

"If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again!" he tweeted.

If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again! #Emmys2017 #HOC pic.twitter.com/NkABF5qRTb — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 13, 2017

Funnyman Billy Eichner also celebrated the nod, writing, "BILLY ON THE STREET!!!! WE DID IT!!! AHHHHHHHH!!! #EMMYS."

Sterling K. Brown may be trying to bring "This Is Us" fans to tears yet again with his post.

Me and my two dads are going to the emmys! Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring us all (& my sister! ??) #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/8ahak1fjqJ — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 13, 2017

In a statement to ABC News, Evan Rachel Wood, said about her nod, "I am so thrilled to be nominated for playing Dolores; she is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed. It is an honor to be a part of the cast of 'Westworld,' it really is the best job I’ve ever had.”

Ellie Kemper also sent a statement, which read, "I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!”

Here's what some other shows and stars had to say!

Wow! So thrilled about the #Emmys Nominations for #BigLittleLies! The cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen! Thanks to all the fans pic.twitter.com/5acNwqFw9m — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 13, 2017

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for nominating me alongside these powerful women https://t.co/aFSiTaPZDf — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2017

Savoring this moment. #GodisGreat A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

She’s on a mission. Congratulations to Keri Russell for her Emmy nomination: Lead Actress in a Drama Series. #Emmys #TheAmericans pic.twitter.com/cGqnR7i7cY — The Americans (@TheAmericansFX) July 13, 2017