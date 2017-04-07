In emotional monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shares stories of Don Rickles

On Thursday night’s episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," a very emotional Jimmy Kimmel spent his monologue talking about his friend, the late comedy legend, Don Rickles, who passed away Thursday at the age of 90.

Kimmel said, even at that age, the comic was “too young,” because he was "youthful and funny and sharp and generous."

The late insult comic was a frequent guest on the show, and Kimmel had become close to the comedian and his family.

Kimmel shared anecdotes and personal stories, including one told to him by comedian Bob Newhart, Rickles’ best friend, about dinner with a surly Frank Sinatra.

At one point a waiter came over and put a bottle of ketchup on the table, which for some reason infuriated Sinatra who threw the bottle across the crowded, elegant restaurant. "There's ketchup everywhere," recounted Kimmel, "everyone in the restaurant stops, there's like a gasp. And Don, without missing a beat, turns and says, 'Frank, will you pass the ketchup?'"

Later, Kimmel read several thank-you notes Rickles had sent him over the years, including one which read, "Jimmy, thank you so much for the bottles of wine. We've been so busy crushing grapes with our bare feet, hoping to have wine for the holidays and you came to the rescue just in time."

Afterwards, Kimmel shared video highlights of Rickles’ many appearances.