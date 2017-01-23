'Episode VIII' Will Be Called 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

There is an official name for "Episode VIII."

Lucasfilm just announced that it will be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

This is fitting since 2015's "The Force Awakens" ended with Rey tracking down Luke Skywalker, who had been in hiding from the First Order. The title may be calling him the last Jedi or maybe someone else (cough, cough, Rey, who has shown she is Force sensitive a la her beat-down of Kylo Ren in 'Episode VII').

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy," an official release from Disney and Lucasfilm stated today. "In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI."

Rian Johnson, the director of the film, said he's had this title in mind for a while.

"It was in the very first draft I wrote," he told USA Today earlier this month.

The film is set to be released nationwide on Dec. 15.

In the meantime, check out the new title-card above!

