Actor Eric Stonestreet has revealed that before he starred as Cameron Tucker on ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," he worked for country music superstar Garth Brooks.

"In 1995 I worked security for a Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan Ks.," the Emmy winner wrote Saturday in a caption next to throwback photos he shared on Instagram. The pics depicted Stonestreet, now 45, standing guard for the country singer as he performed onstage.

The actor then shared details of his full-circle moment with Brooks. Stonestreet and Brooks, 55, met up again Saturday night when the country singer took the stage inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In 1995 I worked security for a Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan Ks. Last night I finally got to say you're welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he's had thus far. Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad ??#circles A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

"Last night I finally got to say you're welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he's had thus far," he quipped. "Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad #circles."

It seems that Stonestreet also had his old photos signed by Brooks. In one photo the actor shared on Instagram, the country singer wrote, "Eric, love you pal." On another photo, Brooks said, "Eric, here's to circles. God speed."

The two men have done pretty well since 1995. Stonestreet will return to ABC's "Modern Family" this fall when season nine premieres. Meanwhile, Brooks is currently on tour with upcoming dates in Atlanta, South Dakota and Canada.