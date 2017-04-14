"Star Wars: The last Jedi" director Rian Johnson, in an exclusive sit-down with ABC News, finally answered a question that all "Star Wars" fans have been wondering for months: Could the film's title actually refer to several Jedi?

"It's so funny when people started asking that," he said. "I had never even pondered that question."

When pressed, he said, "In my mind, it's singular. In my mind it is."

He added, "As to whether Luke is the 'Last Jedi,' they say in 'The Force Awakens' he's going to find the last Jedi temple and Luke is the last Jedi."

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

