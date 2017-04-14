One day after "Star Wars" Celebration kicked off the big convention weekend with a look to the past and its 40th anniversary panel, the focus turns to the future -- namely the next blockbuster film, "The Last Jedi."

Though the movie doesn't hit theaters until December, fans will probably be treated to plenty of little spoilers Friday as Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and more take the main stage to chat about the upcoming "space opera."

Ridley took the stage early and already spilled a little bit about her role as Rey in this second film. In her first film, "The Force Awakens," she showed that she was powerful in the force, besting villain Kylo Ren in lightsaber combat. But it's not clear who she is or if she's related to any iconic characters.

"What can I say in 'The Last Jedi,' we go deeper into Rey’s story," she said.

At the end of "The Force Awakens," she finds a hidden Luke Skywalker and appears to give him back his lightsaber lost years ago. Fans expect that Luke might train Rey in the ways of the force. Ridley said like most people, Rey might find it "difficult when you meet your heroes, it might not be what you expect." That was a very cryptic message that drew a gasp from the crowd.

Much more to come as more stars are taking the stage and talking about their roles!

