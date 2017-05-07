What to expect from the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017

It's the awards show that's given us Zac Efron shirtless, Snoop Dogg smoking onstage with Kesha, along with tons and tons of onstage kisses. The MTV Movie and TV awards are set to air from Hollywood tonight.

When the nominees were announced last month, the horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele, "Get Out," led with six nods.

"Beauty and the Beast" and "Stranger Things" each racked up four nominations while "Atlanta," "Game of Thrones," "Hidden Figures," "Logan," "Moonlight" and "This Is Us" each had three.

The Associated Press

The music-centric network also switched it up this year. The awards no longer have different acting categories for each gender. Instead, actors and actresses are competing against each other, such as for best actor in a movie and best actor in a show.

For instance, the nominees for this year's best actor in a movie include Taraji P. Henson, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Kaluuya, James McAvoy, Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Watson.

At the awards show, expect performances by Big Sean, Pitbull, J. Balvin, Camila Cabello and Miley Cyrus' younger sister, Noah.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will be hosted by "Workaholics" star Adam DeVine, airs on tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here's the full list of nominees:

Movie of the year (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

"Beauty and the Beast"

"The Edge of Seventeen"

"Get Out"

"Logan"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best actor in a movie

Taraji P. Henson – "Hidden Figures"

Hugh Jackman – "Logan"

Daniel Kaluuya – "Get Out"

James McAvoy – "Split"

Hailee Steinfeld – "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Watson – "Beauty and the Beast"

Show of the year

"Atlanta"

"Game of Thrones"

"Insecure"

"Pretty Little Liars"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"



Best actor in a show

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Emilia Clarke – "Game of Thrones"

Donald Glover – "Atlanta"

Mandy Moore – "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – "The Walking Dead"

Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"

Best kiss

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates"

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – "La La Land"

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – "Empire"

Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders – "Moonlight"

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – "Beauty and the Beast"

Best villain

Wes Bentley – "American Horror Story"

Demogorgon – "Stranger Things"

Jared Leto – "Suicide Squad"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – "The Walking Dead"

Allison Williams – "Get Out"

Best host

Best documentary

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

"This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous"

"Time: The Kalief Browder Story"

Best reality competition

"America's Got Talent"

"The Bachelor"

"MasterChef Junior"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Voice"

Best comedic performance

Will Arnett – "The Lego Batman Movie"

Adam Devine – "Workaholics"

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – "Broad City"

Lil Rel Howery – "Get Out"

Seth MacFarlane – "Family Guy"

Seth Rogen – "Sausage Party"

Best hero

Stephen Amell – "Arrow"

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Mike Colter – "Luke Cage"

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Taraji P. Henson – "Hidden Figures"

Felicity Jones – "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best tearjerker

"Game of Thrones" – death of Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

"Grey's Anatomy" – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) telling her children about Derek's death

"Me Before You" – Will (Sam Claflin) telling Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her

"Moonlight" – Paula (Naomie Harris) telling Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

"This Is Us" – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next generation

Riz Ahmed

Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Yara Shahidi

Best duo

Luke Evans and Josh Gad – "Beauty and the Beast"

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – "Atlanta"

Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya – "Get Out"

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – "Logan"

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – "The Voice"

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party"

Best American story

"Black-ish"

"Fresh Off the Boat"

"Jane the Virgin"

"Moonlight"

"Transparent"

Best fight against the system