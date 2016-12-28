Fans Honor Carrie Fisher With Makeshift Star on Walk of Fame

Despite her iconic role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" saga, as well as her work as a screenwriter and script doctor, Carrie Fisher does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- until now, that is.

A devoted fan used some stick-on silver lettering to decorate one of the famed sidewalk's blank stars near Hollywood's landmark Grauman's Chinese Theatre, creating a makeshift tribute to Fisher, who died at the age of 60 on Tuesday.

"Our princess didn't have a star, so I gave her one..." Jason "Grimlock" Thomas captioned a photo of his handiwork on Instagram , "now she lives amongst them..."

Under her name, Thomas added, "May the Force be with you always," and "Hope." That last word is a reference that viewers of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will understand.

It didn't take long for other fans to follow suit, placing flowers, candles, a lightsaber and even a pair of cinnamon buns -- representing Leia's iconic hairdo -- on the makeshift star.

Ana Martinez-Holler, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told ABC News that the star can stay for a few days because "the community needs to mourn and they have nowhere to go." She also said that in the 29 years she’s worked for the organization, nobody has ever nominated Fisher for her own star, so perhaps the actress wasn’t interested.

“We would have loved to do it,” Martinez-Holler admitted, noting Prince, who also died earlier this year, was approached twice, but he declined.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's policy dictates that Fisher will be eligible for nomination on the fifth anniversary of her death with the permission of her family and/or estate.

Despite Fisher not having her own star, Martinez-Holler told ABC News that there will be a fan event to honor the late actress at Grauman's on Dec. 31.

