'The Fate of the Furious' races to record opening

"The Fate of the Furious" was the number one movie at the box office, taking in $100.2 million in its opening weekend.

The eighth film in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise is now the second "Fast" film to open above the century mark in the U.S., according to Box Office Mojo.

"The Fate of the Furious," starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also broke an international box office record previously held by "Jurassic World," bringing in a whopping $432.3 million overseas. Combined with its domestic take, the film has raked in $532.5 million worldwide, breaking the previous record held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"The Boss Baby" took second place with an estimated $15.5 million, followed by Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," with $13.6 million. The live-action Disney classic has now topped the $1 billion mark, making it the 22nd largest worldwide release of all time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Rounding out the top five was "Smurfs: The Lost Village," earning an estimated $6.5 million, and "Going in Style," with $6.35 million.

Also of note, "Kong: Skull Island" brought in an estimated $2.6 million, bringing its domestic totals to more than $160 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Fate of the Furious, $100.2 million

2. The Boss Baby, $15.5 million

3. Beauty and the Beast, $13.6 million

4. Smurfs: The Lost Village, $6.5 million

5. Going in Style, $6.35 million

6. Gifted, $3 million

7. Get Out, $2.9 million

8. Power Rangers, $2.85 million

9. The Case for Christ, $2.7 million

10. Kong: Skull Island, $2.6 million

