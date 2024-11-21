Gaetz said his confirmation was "unfairly becoming a distraction."

Matt Gaetz withdraws his name to be Donald Trump's attorney general

Former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday," Gaetz wrote in a post on X. "I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history," Gaetz added. "I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."

Gaetz informed Trump late Thursday morning that he’d be withdrawing, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Rep. Matt Gaetz appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 22, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILES

