First Look at the All-Female Cast of 'Ocean's 8'

Move over, boys: The first official photo of the star-studded all-female cast of "Ocean's 8" is here.

The photo showcases the women looking tough and fashionable on a New York City subway. According to a statement from Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will follow Sandra Bullock's character, Debbie Ocean, as she assembles a team to help her attempt a heist at the Met Gala.

The ladies who make up her crew include Lou (Cate Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Mindy Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) and Tammy (Sarah Paulson), according to the statement.

The film is a reboot of the "Ocean's" franchise that previously starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and George Clooney, and is set to hit theaters in summer 2018.