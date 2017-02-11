"Flip or Flop" hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa are keeping up appearances after announcing their split late last year.

The two made a joint appearance Friday, speaking at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, shared a photo of himself and his estranged wife onstage.

In an Instagram caption, the reality star wrote, "Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether."

Christina El Moussa, 33, also shared a photo on Instagram, posing next to her soon-to-be ex-husband with other summit attendees.

Her caption read, "Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students."

The El Moussas' appearance comes after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and two children, according to People magazine.

In a statement to ABC News released in December, the "Flip or Flop" stars addressed their split saying that they have experienced "challenges in their marriage." The estranged couple also confirmed that last year police came to their home "in an abundance of caution," but added, "there was no violence and no charges were filed."

ABC News corroborated that information with local police.

"During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the TV hosts said in December. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

HGTV, the network that has aired "Flip or Flop" since 2013, said in December that no production changes have been made to the show's schedule.

"We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on 'Flip or Flop.' When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said then in a statement obtained by ABC News. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled.”