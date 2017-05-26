One of the biggest acts in country music joined "Good Morning America" to talk about their upcoming Smooth Tour and other exciting nonmusical projects.

The country collaboration of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly took the Summer Concert Series stage in Central Park this morning, performing their hit song, "Cruise," which has been a chart-topper since 2013.

"We're going to bring the party, man, nationwide, it's going to be huge. We've got Nelly with us, it's always a good time," singer Brian Kelley said of the tour that kicks off next week in Austin.

The Florida Georgia Line duo recently decided to cruise into the restaurant industry with the opening of FGL House in Nashville, Tennessee on June 5, 2017.

Kelley said the restaurant features "four levels of just amazingness," with a bar on each level and the aptly named cruise rooftop.

Nelly, aka "Mr. Country Grammar" told "GMA" that his new track "Sounds Good To Me," was influenced by the country roots of his musical counterparts.

"Just the energy and the vibe of what we've been able to attach, and being with these boys, they're the best doing it right now. It's a great energy," Nelly said.