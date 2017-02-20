Frances Bean Cobain pays tribute to her late father on his 50th birthday

Frances Bean Cobain marked what would have been her late father's 50th birthday with a sentimental note she posted to social media.

Kurt Cobain was just 27 when he died in 1994 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Frances Bean Cobain was his only child.

"You are loved and you are missed," she wrote to him. "Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

Shortly after she shared the message, Cobain, now 24, shared an exchange she had with her paternal grandmother, Wendy, who helped raise her. The emotional exchange reduced her to tears, she admitted.

"You were such a caring, loving little girl and have turned into a such a beautiful young woman," Wendy Cobain wrote. "He would be so 'smugly' proud of you, saying, 'Hey, that's my daughter.' I love you with all my heart. Thank God you were here for me to love and care for."

Frances Bean Cobain relied on her grandmother for support throughout her childhood, especially because her relationship with her mother, Courtney Love, was sometimes fraught. In 2008, she reportedly told Harper's Bazaar that Wendy Cobain is "the most constant thing I've ever had."

"I’m really lucky because I’ve been able to go places and meet people you can only dream of, but she’s probably the person I respect most out of anybody in the world," she said.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST