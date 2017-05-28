Frankie Grande breaks his silence on Manchester attack at sister Ariana Grande's concert

Frankie Grande, the only sibling of Ariana Grande, is finally breaking his silence on the explosion at his sister's concert in Manchester, England, last Monday.

Grande, 34, took to Twitter to express his condolences to those affected by the attack that left 22 dead and 59 injured.

"My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," he wrote Sunday.

The YouTube personality continued, "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear ... but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & [empowerment]."

He concluded his sentimental message by sending a reminder to his fans.

"& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2 drown out your light, 3 throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!" he wrote. "I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time."

The singer's brother then included a link for fans to donate to a fundraiser by the Manchester Evening News, where funds will be donated to the British Red Cross.

Grande joins other celebrities who expressed their condolences after the attack, including Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

It's still not clear what Ariana Grande will do about the rest of her tour, which was set to resume on Thursday.