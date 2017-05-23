A suicide bomber was likely behind the deadly explosion in Manchester, England on Monday that killed 22 people and injured 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at one of Europe’s largest arenas.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Manchester Arena in England just before 10:35 p.m. local time on Monday. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

The incident is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said.

The attack was likely carried out by "one man” using an "improvised explosive device,” police said. The person died at the scene.

ABC News/Google Earth

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity," Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said at a press conference early Tuesday. "Our priority is to work with the national counter-terrorism policing network to establish more details about the individual who carried out this attack."

U.S. law enforcement officials have been informed that the leading theory is that the Manchester Arena incident was the work of a suicide bomber, though they caution that this is preliminary information, according to a senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The wounded are being treated at six different hospitals, Hopkins said at the press conference. "We're doing all that we can ... as we gather information about what happened," he said, asking people to remain vigilant.

The explosion happened inside of the arena’s foyer area after the concert finished, according to witnesses, who reported hearing a loud bang as they exited the arena. The venue holds about 21,000 people and is one of Europe’s largest indoor arenas, according to its website.