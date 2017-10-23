There isn't an exact formula for what makes a video go viral, but one group of fraternity brothers from Oklahoma nailed it with footage of a jaw-dropping dance routine that has been viewed more than six million times.

Members of Sigma Tau Gamma at University of Central Oklahoma choreographed an elaborate dance mash-up to a medley of hit songs all while wearing jorts (jean shorts), fanny packs, white crew socks and white sneakers.

The routine, which was posted on the frat's Facebook page, included a mix of acrobatics and cheer stunts with the guys acting as bases, flyers and spots throughout the intricate number.

Flips and flying V's were just some of the impressive moves that garnered so much positive feedback and attention online for a good cause at the university's 2017 Homecoming Cheer and Dance Competition.

The fraternity team, back-to-back reigning champions in the contest, performed to raise money for the Special Olympics, Sigma Tau Gamma's national philanthropy of choice. With the funds, the members said on their GoFund me page that they plan to host a semi-formal dance for Special Olympics athletes on their campus and donate the remaining amount directly to the organization.

Sarah Klakulak, a senior at the university who is friends with some of the guys who perform the routine, told ABC News, "They are fun, hilarious, and awesome guys and I'm so thankful to know them."

"I get more excited every year watching their routine because it just gets better and better every year. This year was by far my favorite yet," she said.

As of time of publication the campaign has raised more than $4,000 and is on track to hit its $5,000 goal.

Cameron Golshani, chapter president for Sigma Tau Gamma at the university, told ABC News in a statement that he is overwhelmed and proud of the generous response.

"The viral response to the Sig Tau homecoming routine was unexpected," Golshani said. "It's been both overwhelming and humbling. I am so proud that we could use this attention (and our fanny packs) to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics."