"Frozen," the Disney animated film about two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, from the fictional land of Arendelle, had fans around the world belting out the infectious hit, “Let It Go.”

Well, now there's reason to sing again. The next chapter in the “Frozen” story, a "holiday featurette" called "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," is coming this November, and "Good Morning America" debuted the first look today.

The 21-minute feature takes place during the holiday season and follows Olaf as he sets out to find a family tradition fit for Elsa and Anna, who realize they don't have any to call their own. Watch the trailer above for a preview of Olaf's fun-filled adventure, complete with a Christmas tree, a fruit cake and candy canes.

The original cast, including Josh Gad as the voice of lovable Olaf, Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, is back.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will be released with Pixar's original film, "Coco," in theaters Nov. 22. "Coco" explores the Land of the Dead through the eyes of a boy named Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician.

A "Frozen" sequel is also in the works. Disney announced "Frozen 2" will hit theaters November 27, 2019.

Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.