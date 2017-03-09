The wait is over -- winter is [almost] here!

The wait for the White Walkers might be over in the show's plot, but fans will still have to hang on for a few more months before "Game of Thrones" returns for season 7. The show announced Thursday via Facebook live that the return date is July 16.

Fans literally helped the show melt a block of ice by typing "fire" into the comments to reveal the date. There were more than 100,000 fans on the stream right after it began. A highlight reel of audio clips followed the date reveal.

Cast stars like Isaac Hempstead Wright came on the stream and asked fans to keep typing in "fire" to melt the block. The event was definitely a take on the whole "fire and ice" theme expected for the new season.

If you recall, we left off at the end of season 6 with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys in search of the Iron Throne, while Lena Headey's Cersei had just pulled off one of the most sinister revenge plots in history, reclaiming the top spot in Westeros.

It also looks like the incomparable Kit Harington's Jon Snow is going to get into the mix after coming back to life at the beginning of last season.