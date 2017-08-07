Last night's "Game of Thrones" was one for the books, and it goes without saying: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

If you watched Sunday's show, you finally saw a dragon in all its glory against Cersei's impressive forces, got more of a tease of what's possibly to come between Jon Snow and Daenerys, and much more!

But with only three episodes left in season 7 (and then with just season 8 left before the series ends), expect a lot of big moments in the coming weeks. Last night's pyrotechnics raised even more questions among fans about the shows' main characters and their futures.

Here are the top 5 burning questions.

1 - Will they, won't they - Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen?

No one can deny the tension we saw last night between Snow and Dany, as they had a nice chat about white walkers while inside a cave. Snow guided her, even holding Dany's arm in last night's scene, the most contact we've seen yet between the show's two biggest fan favorites.

Many fan theories have the two getting married and ruling together, but that would be at some time in the future if it does happen. Even Snow’s adviser, Davos Seaworth, asks him what he thinks of Daenerys, to which Snow responds that she has a “good heart.” When Seaworth implies that perhaps Snow is interested in more than just her good heart, the King in the North replies that there’s “no time” for a romance as such.

2 - Have Cersei and her army figured out how to kill the dragons?

Though Dany and her dragon lay waste to much of Cersei's army at the end of last night's episode, we did see Ser Bronn fire a shot through the dragon's shoulder, wounding the creature using the weapon developed for just that purpose.

To defeat Dany and her dragons, Cersei is going to have to rebuild the weapon that got destroyed in fight and perhaps build more. The question is, will Jaime get free of Dany and tell his sister-lover that the weapon in fact works? Which leads to our next question.

3 - Will Khaleesi and her Dothraki army capture Jamie Lannister?

Moments after Jamie tries to unsuccessfully lunge towards Daenerys with a spear, someone, whom we assume to be Bronn, pushes him into a body of water to spare him from death by dragon fire.

Will the pair get away, or will Khaleesi and her army of Dothraki take Jamie Lannister hostage in hopes of exchanging him for an ally? Yara Greyjoy is currently being held captive by Cersei in Kings Landing as is Ellaria Sand of Dorne. Will the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms trade one of them back for her beloved brother?

4 - The Lannister dynamic?

If Cersei chose to sacrifice Jamie for Khaleesi’s allies, perhaps Tyrion can convince the mother of dragons to spare the life of his brother, aka the kingslayer.

Jaime has already been warned that Cersei, his sister and the mother of his fallen children, will be his downfall. Is he questioning his love for her now, especially after she's told Euron Greyjoy that she will marry him in exchange for help taking down Dany and her army?

A reunion of sorts for Tyrion and his beloved brother Jaime could mean trouble for Cersei.

5 - What's next for Arya Stark?

Arya impressed fans last night, showing off her new fighting skills against Brienne of Tarth. She only has a few names left on her kill list, but what about Petyr Baelish, who has his sights set on Arya's sister, Sansa?

If he gets in Arya's way, that could mean the end of Littlefinger.