On episode two of the seventh season of "Game of Thrones," Daenerys, Cersei and Jon Snow each confers with respective allies, Samwell Tarly tries to help Jorah Mormont out of a scaly situation, Arya meets up with a couple of long-lost friends, and Yara and Theon Greyjoy have a not-so-friendly reunion with their Uncle Euron. We begin on a dark and stormy night on Dragonstone…

Dragonstone Daenerys Targaryen meets with her advisers, Tyrion and Varys, on a very rainy evening to discuss plans for the conquest of Westeros. She thanks Varys for helping secure Dorne and House Tyrell as allies, but suddenly turns on him, questioning his trustworthiness considering that he previously served as adviser to other kings, including her family's enemy, Robert Baratheon. Varys explains that his main concern is what's best for the people of Westeros, assuring her that he believes she'll serve them better than any other ruler he knows. Daenerys has Varys swear he'll never conspire behind her back and she swears to him that if he ever betrays her she'll burn him alive.

Melisandre then shows up at Dragonstone. The red priestess tells Daenerys about the prophecy of "the prince who was promised" -- that is, the hero who will bring an end to "the long night." Melisandre says she believes Daenerys has a role to play in fulfilling the prophecy, as does Jon Snow, whom she suggests Dany summon to Dragonstone to tell her about the ominous happenings north of the Wall. Tyrion tells Daenerys that he trusts Jon and thinks he'd be an important ally against Cersei. Daenerys asks Tyrion to send a raven inviting Jon to come to Dragonstone and to "bend the knee."

Daenerys then meets with Ellaria Sand of Dorne, Olenna Tyrell and Yara Greyjoy to discuss strategy for the invasion of King's Landing. It's decided that the forces of the ironborn, Dorne and House Tyrell will lay siege to King's Landing, while Greyworm's Unsullied attack House Lannister's seat, Casterly Rock.

After the meeting, Daenerys chats privately with Olenna Tyrell, who tells Khaleesi that the lords of Westeros are sheep and she is a dragon, so she should act like one.

As Greyworm prepares to leave for Casterly Rock, Missandei visits him in his room to say goodbye. Greyworm tells her that it's hard for him to say goodbye to her because she is his "weakness." Soon the two begin to kiss and then Missandei strips and begins to undress Greyworm, although he initially stops her because he's apprehensive about her seeing him naked, as he's a eunuch. They then proceed to make love.

Winterfell Jon Snow receives Tyrion's invitation to Dragonstone and he, Sansa and Davos discuss whether it's wise for Jon to travel to meet with Daenerys. Sansa says it's too dangerous, while Davos points out that Daenerys's dragons would be powerful weapons against the undead army north of the Wall.

Jon then receives a message sent via raven from Samwell Tarly, informing him about the mountain of dragonglass buried beneath Dragonstone. Jon assembles the lords of the North to inform them about both Sam's and Tyrion's messages, and tells them he's decided to go to Dragonstone to meet with Daenerys. Although his allies, including Sansa, protest, Jon insists he must go, and tells Sansa that she will rule Winterfell in his absence.

Jon then visits the Starks' crypt beneath Winterfell, where he's approached by Littlefinger. Littlefinger points out that Jon never thanked him for his important role defeating the Boltons. He also tells Jon that he loves Sansa. Jon attacks Littlefinger, grabbing his throat and screaming, "Touch my sister and I'll kill you myself."

King's Landing Queen Cersei tries rallying the lords of Westeros to ally with her against Daenerys. She depicts Daenerys' army as brutal savages, and reminds the lords how horrible Dany's father, the Mad King, was. Jaime Lannister, meanwhile, tries to secure the support of Lord Randyll Tarly -- Sam's dad and a bannerman of House Tyrell -- by asking him to serve as his ranking general and promising him the position of warden of the South after the war ends.

Cersei visits catacombs beneath the Red Keep with Qyburn, who shows her a weapon he says can kill Daenerys' dragons -- a giant crossbow. Qyburn has Cersei shoot one of the weapon's arrows at a the skull of the huge dragon Balerion. The arrow pierces deep into the giant skull.

The Citadel Jorah Mormont, whose greyscale now covers most of his upper body, is being examined by Archmaester Ebrose, while Samwell looks on. Ebrose tells Jorah that he may live another 10 or 20 years with the disease, but it will start affecting his mind within six months. Ebrose says Jorah will have to be shipped off to Valyria the next day to live out his life with others with the affliction. Sam discovers that Jorah is the son of the late commander of the Night's Watch -- Jeor Mormont.

Sam discovers a treatment for greyscale but Ebrose tells him the treatment is too dangerous and has been banned. Ignoring him, Sam secretly visits Jorah in his room and begins attempting the painful procedure, which involves cutting away the affected skin.

In the woods Arya is sitting in a pub, where she's been reunited with her old friend from King's Landing, Hot Pie. He asks her where she's heading -- she says Kings Landing. Hot Pie says he thought she'd be heading home to Winterfell, but Arya responds by asking why would she want to go there when the Boltons rule it. Hot Pie then informs her that the Boltons were defeated by Jon Snow, who is now King in the North. Arya quickly says goodbye to her friend, gets on her horse and heads to Winterfell.

While in the woods, Arya is surrounded by a pack of wolves, including a huge dire wolf. She recognizes the massive wolf as her old pet, Nymeria, which she drove off into to woods in season one to save it from being killed by Lannisters. She asks the dire wolf to come home with her to Winterfell, but the animal turns away and walks back into the woods with her pack.

On the Narrow Sea Yara Greyjoy and her Iron Fleet have aboard Ellaria Sand and her late husband Oberyn's daughters -- Obara, Tyene and Nymeria. On the ship, the sisters, a.k.a. the Sand Snakes, discuss whom they will kill when they attack King's Landing. Meanwhile, Ellaria flirts with Yara and her brother, Theon. Yara tells Ellaria to leave Theon alone -- Theon having lost his manhood when he was Ramsey Bolton's prisoner. The two women get intimate.

Suddenly, the ship is under attack. It's Yara and Theon's Uncle Euron, King of the Iron Islands, and his own powerful Iron Fleet. A vicious battle ensues aboard Yara's ship, during which Obara and Nymeria are killed by Euron. Also during the fray, Ellaria and Tyene are taken captive by Euron's men. Eventually, Euron and Yara square off while Theon fights other enemies nearby. Theon hears Euron call out to him, and he sees that his uncle is holding an ax to Yara's throat. Euron challenges Theon to try to save his sister, but instead, Theon drops his sword and jumps overboard to save himself.