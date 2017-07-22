'Game of Thrones' stars reveal which characters they didn't want killed off

"Game of Thrones" is known for killing off our favorite characters with little or no warning -- and while viewers of the hit HBO series are often shocked by these plot developments, it turns out the actors on the fantasy series often are too.

During a Comic-Con International panel on Friday, some of the show's stars revealed which characters they wish hadn't died, according to a recap by Entertainment Weekly.

Game of Thrones cast pose for a photo at Comic-Con International 2017 ‘Game Of Thrones’ panel pic.twitter.com/EIGxYjOk7W — Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) July 21, 2017

Gwendoline Christie (“Brienne of Tarth”): “Catelyn Stark”

Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"): “Khal Drogo”

Conleth Hill ("Lord Varys"): “Catelyn Stark”

Jacob Anderson (“Grey Worm”): “I’m still hurting about Ned Stark.”

Sophie Turner (“Sansa Stark”): “I just loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey.”

Liam Cunningham (“Davos Seaworth”): “I’d have to say my baby girl Shireen. That still hurts.”

Nathalie Emmanuel (“Missandei”): “I’m still heartbroken about Hodor.”

John Bradley (“Samwell Tarly”): “Robb Stark ... and if there’s one character I wish they hadn’t killed it would be Jon Snow to save us from having been asked about it every five minutes for a whole year.”

Isaac Wright (“Bran Stark”): “Some of the direwolves,” he joked to Kristian Nairn, who portrays Hodor on the show.