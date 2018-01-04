While winter has very much arrived in 2018, "Game of Thrones" won't return until next year.

HBO has announced that the eighth and final season of the hit fantasy epic will premiere in 2019, officially confirming what actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, told Variety last month.

According to the actress, production, which began in October 2017, will last for several months.

Helen Sloan/HBO

"When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional. For the first time in 'Thrones' history, we had everyone there," Turner told the publication. "All of the Americans wanted to come over. Every single cast member was pretty much there. We’re all kind of feeling the end of it coming. We’re all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We’re all trying not to take it for granted any more."

HBO

The final season will consist of six episodes.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" concluded last August.