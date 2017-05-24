'Game of Thrones' season 7 trailer features Cersei on the Iron Throne

The first full trailer for season 7 of "Game of Thrones" is here and features Cersei sitting comfortably on the Iron Throne, tons of action and more.

"Enemies to the east. Enemies to the west. Enemies to the south. Enemies to the north," she says as the preview shows armies from around Westeros coming for her crown. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

Those enemies, of course, include the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen, and her army of Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers -- not to mention her three now-fully grown, fire-breathing dragons -- plus the aforementioned Jon Snow, who's been named King in the North.

Cersei is then reunited with her brother and lover, Jamie, talking them being the only Lannisters left "who count." Sorry, Tyrion.

Meanwhile, Daenerys is seen saying, "I was born to rule the seven kingdoms ... and I will"

Jon Snow takes his rightful place as the King in the North and others speak of coming together to fight the real enemy of them all -- the White Walkers.

"The great war is here," Snow says.

Watch all the action below:

The new season of "Game of Thrones" premieres July 16 on HBO.