'Game of Thrones' star Finn Jones on his new 'Iron Fist' family

Finn Jones may have just hit the sweet spot in his career. After starring in the hugely popular "Game of Thrones" TV show, he's now found a place in the Marvel comics family.

"I was very lucky," said Jones in a recent appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers," "very, very lucky. I remember it was my last day of filming, my last day of shooting "Game of Thrones."

"I was in the airport on the way home," he said. "I checked my phone, and I get an audition through for 'Iron Fist.'"

"It's been so crazy how all of it has just sort of blended into one," he said.

WHAT TO KNOW Finn Jones appears on Popcorn with Peter Travers

Jones, 29, told Peter Travers the timing couldn't have been more perfect. His character, Loras Tyrell, had just been killed off of "Game of Thrones."

"I felt very complete with my time on the show and the way that it ended," Jones said. "Everyone dies on that show, and I'd had six years. And I went out with a bang, literally. I was very grateful and happy with it."

Jones' new Netflix series, "Iron Fist," has now been released much to the delight of superhero binge-watchers everywhere. Jones talked about his role as Danny Rand, the "Iron Fist."

"He's the son of a very wealthy family. They own pharmaceutical and oil industries. And their big play is in New York," he said. "[He] and his parents are on a jet flying to a business meeting in China and the plane crashes. It crash lands in this mystical inter-dimensional city. He loses both of his parents and he's raised by monks. After 15 years, he realizes he can leave. He needs to claim back his identity. He needs to find out what happened to his parents," he said.

As fans get to know this newest Marvel comics hero, Jones revealed that he and the other Defenders are already hard at work on a joint film.

"I'm the last of the Defenders. I'm working on the Defenders at the moment," Jones said. "I'm working with Charlie (Cox) and Krysten (Ritter) and Mike (Colter), who play the other superheroes. And its really wonderful to work with not only a cast which have established themselves, but to work with the filming crew. The crew that we work with have all been there since day one of "Daredevil". And to step onto a set with a crew that really know each other and work as a well-oiled machine, I think is a blessing."

Marvel and ABC News are both part of parent company Disney.